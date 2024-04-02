League

“Vannacci candidate with La Lega? I would be happy, I respect him a lot and I share many of his ideas, even if not all. We are thinking about it”. This was stated by the leader of the League Matteo Salvini, in a preview of the interview with Belve, the TV program hosted by Francesca Fagnani and broadcast on Rai 2, talking about the general's candidacy for the European elections. To the journalist's question “Would you ever say that homosexual people are not normal, for example?” the deputy prime minister replies: “No, in fact I said that I share your battles on freedom of thought but for me someone can be homosexual, heterosexual, transsexual, bisexual, polysexual… The least of my intentions is to enter into people's private lives.”



00:56