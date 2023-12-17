The entry into force of the new Highway Code is not yet effective. But the government is driven by Meloni, and in particular the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Matteo Salvini, for several months now they have been talking about more stringent rules on the way and more stringent sanctions against those who break traffic laws. However, measures are also foreseen to protect motorists and motorcyclists, in particular for what Salvini himself defines as the “wild west” of speed cameras.

New decree coming soon

Through his official social channels, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure himself announced that a decree is being defined which defines the methods of use and placement of fixed speed detection devices. “My ministry is finally proceeding to define the process on the methods of use and placement of speed cameras, which has been in development for 13 years – we read on Matteo Salvini's Facebook page – The decree will introduce homogeneous and clear constraints on their use in order to put an end to the 'wild west' of speed detectors”.

Ambiguous purpose

The leader of the League and deputy prime minister has been fighting (at least in words) for some time to make more fair and honest the management of these devices which, if it is true that on the one hand they have been installed to ensure that motorists and motorcyclists respect the speed limits on certain road sections, it is also true that on the other hand they are often found in “clever” positions ” specifically designed to allow local administrations to raise cash. “The speed camera is essential if its exclusive purpose is the protection of traffic safety and human life, but it cannot be exploited to raise cash“concluded Salvini.