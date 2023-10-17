Salvini: “The Bridge over the Strait will be built”. The merit? It is also by Di Pietro

Salvini: “The Bridge over the Strait will be built”. The “professionals of doubt” defeated

The “Financial Law” speaks clearly: the Bridge over the Strait of Messina will finally be built after millennia of back and forth. Yes, precisely millennia, this is not an exaggeration, given that the first project dates back to Roman antiquity through a series of boats connected to each other. “After weeks of idle chatter and reasoning by various analysts, I can say that there is coverage for the stable connection from Sicily to Italy and Europe,” said the Northern League leader.

After the approval of the budget law, the deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure held a press conference in which he gave more details to the many “professionals of doubt” who in recent times had even cast doubt on the possibility that the project would actually be financed, also trying to sow discord among the allies of the centre-right government, for example by fearing a conflict between Giorgia Meloni and FdI on the one hand and Matteo Salvini and the League on the other. The minister continued: «There is full coverage for 12 billion. Now we will have discussions with the EIB, but here we go.”

But the question that arises spontaneously is: given that the budget is worth around 24 billion, how can the Bridge absorb half of the entire amount on its own? A correct doubt to which, however, the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti promptly responds: “Like all public works, the Bridge is financed for the entire amount, which is 12 billion in the multi-year projection. The first three installments to rise are allocated over the time horizon of the first three years. The temporal location is affected by the timing, which we realistically expect to unfold: they are mainly concentrated in 2025 and 2026″.

Therefore it is a progressive financing spread over an adequate time horizon and the role of the EIB (European Investment Bank) will be important. The Northern League leader’s satisfaction was evident and he has every reason to be so given the incredible controversy surrounding this absolutely crucial infrastructural work to connect Sicily to Italy and therefore to Europe, bringing jobs and wealth.

In operational terms, Ferdinand II, King of the Two Sicilies, already thought about building a bridge in 1840 but the costs of the work dissuaded him. As we were saying, the first idea began with the ancient Romans but it was only after the unification of Italy that it began to be taken seriously. The ball then passed to the Savoys of united Italy whose engineers also studied Napoleon’s plans for a Channel Tunnel.

Even fascism became interested in the project in 1934 but the imminent conflict recommended the postponement. After the war, starting from 1952, the projects resumed and experienced a period of operation during the so-called economic boom. In 1971 the Colombo government approved the establishment of a private company with public capital, concessionaire for the project. In 1985 the then Prime Minister Bettino Craxi declared: “The Bridge will soon be built”. In 2005, during Berlusconi III, it seemed to have been done with Impregilo SpA which officially signed the contract together with other companies subjected to it. However, shortly afterwards, the Prodi government took office II which again blocked the project on purely ideological grounds. In 2007 the Prodi government was about to withdraw the contract, exposing itself to a penalty of 500 million euros, but the then Infrastructure Minister Antonio Di Pietro opposed it, together with the centre-right.

When Di Pietro told me he didn’t want to close the Società Ponte sul Strait

The writer was then Minister Di Pietro’s political advisor for major infrastructure works and I can tell you how the climate of the ministers’ councils at the time was incandescent as two opposing visions of the development of our country were contrasted. On the one hand there was Di Pietro who wanted to develop the strategic infrastructures as much as possible, on the other there was Pecoraro Scanio bearer of that ideology of “happy degrowth” which produced – and still produces – enormous damage to our country. The basic idea was to be “no everything” to gain votes in that unproductive area of ​​Italy which, under the excuse of ecology, blocked – and still blocks – the development of our country. They even went so far as to explain – again in cdm – that the construction of the Bridge would have disturbed the migration of birds!

Pecoraro Scanio wanted to definitively close the Ponte sull’Sretto Society but we opposed it and proceeded to merge the Society with Anaslimiting ourselves only to reducing the number of employees and thus avoiding paying penalties, but above all we kept the project alive.

I remember that Di Pietro, in this regard, told me one day at the ministry that this would allow “those who come after us” and he meant Berlusconi and the centre-right, to continue the meritorious bridge project. And so indeed it was. Well, after many years, Minister Salvini is now going to carry out this onerous commitment which however will also change the geopolitical perception of Italy in the world.

