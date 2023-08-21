Vannacci case, Salvini: “I will read the book. No to ‘big brother'”

Disruptive words by Matteo Salvini than in a direct Facebook defends General Roberto Vannacci and relaunches the proposal on chemical castration to rapists and pedophiles after the gang violence against a girl in Palermo.

The deputy premier intervened after the stop by Defense Minister Guido Crosetto in Vannacci (author of a book that ended up in the eye of the storm for some passages defined as racist and homophobic) defending him: “The general was singled out as a danger. I will buy his book. Before commenting and judging, it is right to know and understand”, because “this general has saved lives, defended the homeland and the flag and I refuse to think that in Italy there is a big brother who says ‘you can read this and you can’t’ “. For Salviniagain, “the condemnation to the stake like Giordano Bruno in modern Italy of 2023 does not seem reasonable to me”.

MATTEO SALVINI’S VIDEO

Immediately afterwards, the direct sources of the League let it be known that “today there was a very cordial phone call between the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matteo Salvini and General Roberto Vannacci”.

Rape in Palermo, Salvini: “Yes to experimental chemical castration”

The leader of the League then commented on the events in Palermo. “A rapist or paedophile, whether Italian or foreign, must pay all the way. And since they are sick, the sick must be treated and then put in a position not to repeat their madness. Hence androgen blockade, or castration chemical, in my opinion on an experimental basis also in Italy could serve as a dissuasion against them”, he articulated.

