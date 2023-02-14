Salvini: “Enough with the super wages”

Strengthened by the result obtained in the last regional elections, Matteo Salvini returns to speak to the microphones of Telelombardia and 7Gold, two local broadcasters in Lombardy. And she does it by talking about TV, focusing on Rai. The echo of the post-Sanremo controversy is still strong, especially for the performance of Fedez (who he tore up the photo of Deputy Minister Bignami and then called for the legalization of soft drugs) and of Pink Chemical, which brought gender fluid on the Ariston stage.

“There is a need to reflect on the fee, on how much some super salaries cost and on the role of some agents” says Salvini. “The role of the public service needs to be profoundly rethought” also by looking at how it works “in other European countries”, he adds. A not too veiled threat for some conductors (Fabio Fazio in the lead) who have always been accused of being close to the centre-left and who receive considerable emoluments. They should stay safe the 1.7 million gross of Bruno Vespawho has for some time assumed the role of Meloni’s “media” adviser, as evidenced by the Zelensky affair.

Rai, what to do with CEO Carlo Fuortes

The governance of Rai has been under discussion for some time now. The confirmation of the managing director Carlo Fuortes only with his “self-vote” and the exclusion of two councilors from the centre-right; the controversy over the ratings; concern for an industrial plan that may not bring the desired results. These are just some of the doubts that afflict Meloni and her associates. And so the question is overwhelmingly topical: what to do with Fuortes? Leave it to simmer for another 16 months? Or separate immediately to bring a man closer to the sensitivities of the center-right?

Certainly the Sanremo Festival has accelerated the premier’s belief that the time has come for a change. Will she really do it? We will see, also because attention now shifts to the appointments of the subsidiaries, with Forza Italia and above all Lega who will want to have their say. And Salvini has already started, in fact, also talking about the future of Rai: “Remove the Rai license fee from the billyes, working to lower it and, if we can, even reset it, as happens in other European countries, is a duty” said the deputy prime minister. “I want to thank the local televisions which have done more public service than many national televisions which have not that we were going to vote “for the Regionals”, he concluded.

At the end of February Fuortes will have to present the business plan. If it is considered disappointing or excessively conservative, it is probable that the manager, who was present in the front row for all the evenings of the Festival, will be forced to pack his bags. And a succession hunt will begin which will be yet another thorn in the side of Giorgia Meloni and her loyalists. Which since yesterday are a little less strong than they expected.

