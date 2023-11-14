Strikes, Salvini ready to sign injunction

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini is ready to sign the injunction for the general strike planned by CGIL and UIL for November 17th. “The orientation is to allow the strike from 9am to 12pm on Friday 17th for the entire transport sector, with the exception of the airline sector in which the unions had already confirmed a rethink”, reads a note from the MIT.

Strike: Landini, injunction? political act, they won’t stop us

“We are faced with a totally political act by a government that thinks it is questioning rights.” The leader of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, said this on Radio 24, responding to a question on the possible injunction of workers announced by Minister Salvini if ​​the unions do not respect the requests of the Guarantee Commission on the strike called with Uil for Friday November 17. “There is a procedure, it will have to meet with the organizations. They won’t stop us with a precept, we are only at the beginning of the mobilization”, added Landini.

Landini, injunction would be an unpleasant act

“We would find it unpleasant if the minister thought about making interventions by the authorities, it would be political will to question the right to strike to defend one’s rights”.

Strike: Landini, we confirm strike on Friday, no appeal

“We intend to confirm the strike, we have no intention of appealing, as an act of responsibility we have exempted air transport and increased that of the fire brigade to four hours from 9am to 1pm”.

Strike: Salvini, blocking a country for 24 hours is unacceptable

“The right to strike is sacrosanct, blocking an entire country for 24 hours is not acceptable.” Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said this on ‘Radio anch’io’ on Rai Radio Uno. “I have to guarantee the right to mobility for 60 million Italians, it is the job for which you are paying my salary today: guaranteeing circulation with all the unexpected events that may occur on trains, on highways, in ports and in airports”. Salvini recalled that “today is the last day on which the unions can comply with the law. The guarantor says go on strike but limit the inconveniences, Landini and the others have said no and are going ahead. I invite – added the Minister – to respect the rules and if there are no changes of pace by midnight we can start with the injunction, and thus imposing by law a strike in a limited range”.

Bombardieri (Uil), dangerous Guarantor decision, it makes politics

“We will not abide by the strike guarantor’s decision; for us it is dangerous and responds to political logic.” Uil secretary Pierpaolo Bombardieri says this in an interview with Il Fatto Quotidiano, announcing that the union will not adapt to the indications received relating to the mobilization scheduled for Friday 17 November. Why is the choice of guarantor “dangerous”? “He seems more like the guarantor of the government, or of the minister, than of the right to strike. The members of that commission are appointed by the House and Senate and respond to a political logic”, he specifies. “We move forward, we are not intimidated”, reiterates the Uil leader to La Repubblica. And on how Salvini is tackling the issue: “It’s a sports bar discussion – says Bombardieri -, but I have the feeling that this attempt to trigger a political clash, still over the top, is a way to avoid addressing the issues and the merits of the issues”. So what do you respond to the provocation that you aspire to a long weekend? “Those who go on strike pay out of their own pocket to go to the streets to raise a demand that they consider important – recalls Bombardieri -. Attitudes like these, branding us as lazy people, are unacceptable attitudes and we send them back to the sender”.

