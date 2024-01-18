Matteo Salvini he goes back to talking about electric cars and the Strait Bridge. These are the two evergreens that characterize more than ever the political activity of the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, who on Agorà on Rai Tre reiterated his position and consequently that of the entire government regarding these two macro-themes. Confirming the theses he has always supported: focusing only on electric cars means doing China a favor, and building the Strait Bridge represents an advantage from many points of view.

Electric cars

“In Europe we are already stopping various crazy things, one example above all concerns the car, which everyone uses to go to school and work. We fought a battle and partially won it, now we have to end it – the minister's words regarding the future of the automotive world – Outlawing and preventing the buying and selling of petrol and diesel cars from 2035, which is tomorrow morning, is a folly And an idiocy that doesn't help the environment. Thinking that from 2035 you can only buy and sell electric cars is a gift to China, because it means closing companies and firing workers in Italy to put yourself in the hands of China.”

Bridge over the Strait

From electric cars we move on to the Bridge over the Strait, regarding which Salvini confirmed the timing known for some time: “The expected opening date is in 2024. We are talking about an infrastructure that guarantees unity to Italy, work for tens of thousands of people and territorial continuity between Sicilians, Calabrians and all Italians”. There is also a dig at the opposition regarding this infrastructure: “It's a bridge that is needed: in Italy it is possible to create ideology on bridges, on tunnels, on railways. The Strait Bridge has also become a ideological theme“.