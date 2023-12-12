New local public transport strike on 15 December and new intervention by the deputy prime minister and minister Matteo Salvini signing the workers' injunction. This time it is the grassroots unions who have proclaimed 24 hours of abstention from work and, having failed in an attempt at mediation at the ministry, they continue on. But within hours, according to Porta Pia sources, the order to reduce the duration of the protest to four hours will be officially issued. “The right to strike is sacrosanct, but you don't do it for 24 hours on the penultimate Friday before Holy Christmas, because there is the right to strike but there is also the right to work”, said Salvini in the morning, speaking at Assembly of Confagricoltura. The basic trade union union USB, at the end of the discussion at the ministry, announced that it will disobey by striking for 24 hours. Guarantee bands for essential services will be respected. Furthermore, the unions will turn to the TAR to suspend the ordinance and will ask for an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, to understand if the attack on the right to strike is “the common will of the entire government”. Cub Trasporti, Cobas, ADL Cobas and Sgb have also announced other fighting initiatives such as snail buses, starting from the 15th. The protest was scheduled for Monday 27 November, but to avoid a similar precept, it was moved to Friday. Today Salvini unsuccessfully proposed, at the table with unions and employers' associations, a further moment of discussion, freezing the mobilization. According to what the unions report, the employers' associations would have opposed it, refusing to go into the merits of the demands of the rail and tram drivers which range from wages to safety for employees and passengers, to public investments for the sector and to a no to privatisations. The grassroots unions, together with social and student movements, will also be in procession in Rome on the 15th in defense of the right to strike with a demonstration that will start at 5pm from Piazzale Aldo Moro and end under the windows of the ministry in Porta Pia