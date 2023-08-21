Salvini sides with Vannacci: “Read before judging. No to Big Brother”

Matteo Salvini also sides with General Vannacci. “The general is singled out as a danger, I will buy the book because I want to read before judging, I’m curious,” said the deputy prime minister after the accusations of homophobia and sexism over the content of a self-published book by the former head of the Folgore paratroopers .

The words of Vannacci, who in the book claimed the “right to hate” and argued that the “physical features” of the volleyball player Paola Egonu “do not represent the Italian spirit”, had been defined as “ravings” by Guido Crosetto, Minister of Salvini’s defense and government colleague. Last week, Crosetto announced the start of a disciplinary examination against the general, removed from the leadership of the Military Geographical Institute.

“I will read the book of this general who has carried out missions in Somalia, in Iraq, in Afghanistan, who has saved lives, who has defended the homeland, the country, the flag, our boys, who made complaints about depleted uranium which he has done so much harm to so many soldiers. I refuse to think that in Italy there is a Big Brother who tells you: you can read this and you cannot read this,” said the leader of the League.

According to the Minister of Infrastructure, “some left-wing Italian journalists have commented and condemned [il libro] without reading it all. It reads, then I may agree, disagree, partially agree, however the condemnation to the stake like Giordano Bruno in modern and supportive Italy of 2023 does not seem absolutely reasonable to me “.

The two, reports Adnkronos, also spoke on the phone. “Today there was a ‘very cordial’ phone call between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matteo Salvini and General Roberto Vannacci”, the news attributed to sources in the League.