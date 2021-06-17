Covid: Salvini, state of emergency? We will talk about it in July – “State of emergency? We will talk about it in July”. Lega leader Matteo Salvini said this at the end of his meeting with Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Covid: Salvini, masks? I hope freedom ‘breath shortly – Already in other countries they are removing the obligation to wear a mask, “I hope that within a few hours, but maybe in a few days Italy will be able to return to freedom of breath”. Matteo Salvini said this when leaving Palazzo Chigi after meeting with Prime Minister Mario Draghi. “Now we need to reopen – says Salvini – business activities in safety and remove the open masks. It would seem unjust punishment. Let’s free the Italians from this gag. obligation to wear masks “.

Migrants: Salvini, I ask for an intervention on the landings – “I ask for an intervention on the landings, they have tripled in one year”. Matteo Salvini said this at the end of his meeting with Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi. “Draghi is doing an exceptional job at the foreign level, if there is an Interior Minister please give us some news”.

GOVERNMENT: SALVINI, ‘TUNING ON REFORMS WITH DRAGONS’ – With Draghi “it was a meeting in great harmony, on reforms, on taxation and on justice, there is harmony”. So Matteo Salvini, at the end of the meeting at Palazzo Chigi with Prime Minister Mario Draghi.