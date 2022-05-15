Ukrainian war, NATO and weapons. The Draghi government in fibrillation

While all the leaders of the majority parties promise stability to the government, divisions remain over Italy’s position on the war in Ukraine. The last distinction comes from Salvini who, premising his no to the controversy because “those who divide do evil to the country”, he says he disagrees with NATO enlargement. While no vote is currently expected when Draghi will speak in Parliament on Thursday, Italy’s yes to the accession of Finland and Sweden in the Atlantic alliance must pass through the Chambers. A prospect that “must be on the waiting list” because it “drives peace away”, says the party secretary in via Bellerio, accused by the Democratic Party of “playing Putin’s game”.

But it is precisely the former Minister of the Interior who slows down in the evening: the Scandinavian countries (on Wednesday Draghi will see the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin) will decide what to do, “they are sovereign nations, I am for the self-determination of the peoples” . In any case, the executive, through the Foreign Minister Di Maio who heard Stoltenberg, confirmed confidence in the work of NATO (“Italy strongly supports the entry of Sweden and Finland”), an unmarking of the League with an abstention it would have a political value.

Casellati: “On the war, addresses must be decided by parliament”

But in the meantime also the president of the Senate Elisabetta Casellati send a message to Draghi in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “I believe it is essential that, as will happen this week, President Draghi comes to report to Parliament on the results of his visit to the United States and his confrontation with President Biden. to be given to the government “, says Casellati. Who adds: “I am concerned about the lack of energy and food self-sufficiency, the increase in prices, the scarcity of raw materials. further to immigration “.

Aid to Ukraine? “Kiev is a huge illegal weapons hub”

Meanwhile, Il Fatto Quotidiano also reports rumors about the end of military aid, or part of it, sent to Ukraine. “A flood of weapons that raises concerns about smuggling”, also writes the Washington Post which – “despite Biden’s vague assurances” – publishes a report according to which Zelensky’s country would be “a long-standing arms trafficking center”. As reported by Il Fatto, the American daily writes that “Ukraine’s illegal arms market has grown dramatically since the Russian invasion in 2014, supported by a surplus of scattered weapons and limited controls on their use”, writes the American newspaper that defines it as “an uncomfortable reality”, just at the moment when Zelensky is asking for more artillery to counter Russian forces in the South and East.

