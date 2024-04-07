Salvini: “Save home is not a hustler but social justice”

“The house-saving law has nothing to do with the Superbonus and has nothing to do with illegal villas.” This was stated by the Minister of Transport and Deputy Prime Minister, Matteo Salviniin Bari. To those who asked him to comment on the words of the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, who compared to the law spoke of an “electoral hustler”, Salvini replied that “the home-saving law concerns millions of families who, due to small discrepancies, inside homes, perhaps inherited from grandparents or parents, are not full owners of their apartment because they cannot sell and deed it”.