Salvini-Russia, something is not right. Free Provocation: “Read Putin’s Man”

Salvini-Russia, Casini: “Matteo naive, not in bad faith”

“I’m not saying that those who brought down the Draghi government moved at the urging of Moscow – explains the former Speaker of the House – but, of course, the result obtained was welcomed with satisfaction by the Russians ». In any case, it is better to hope than behind certain political positionscertain relationships and unclear contacts, there is only “the unpredictability, because if there were bad faith it would be an enormous thing, of absolute gravity”. The Pierferdinando Casini says in an interview with La Stampa today, commenting on the story on the alleged talks between Salvini’s entourage and the diplomats of Moscow on which a controversy has exploded in recent days.

Something is wrong in Salvini-Russia history. Libero provokes: “Read Putin’s man”

Il Fatto Quotidiano dedicates an article to the story in which it examines some points that seem not to return. “Certainly, in this story, so far there is almost nothing. Meanwhile, we are faced with a unicum, because the exact same top secrets story would be the subject of two scoops. One before the government crisis. And one after “, writes Il Fatto, referring to the topic dealt with both by La Stampa in the last few days and by La Verità some time ago. So much so that there was another controversy between the two newspapers.

“Then there is a third version signed by Emiliano Fittipaldi and Giovanni Tizian on Il Domani: there was an” espionage operation by our Services which carried out preventive interceptions on the Capuano phone “”, recalls the Fatto Quotidiano, who adds: “Of course, to be a secret of the Secret Service, it is evident that the news has not remained so secret. And one wonders why someone, a little bit at a time, offers a crumb here and there”.

Libero is also part of the media controversy, and today shoots a provocative headline on the front page: “007: Read a man from Putin”. Unless then specify that it is an invention and a provocation made on purpose to respond to the news that it believes created and spread to art to hit the League.

Salvini, meanwhile, says Repubblica, will spend an August less in sight than usual. “This sudden electoral campaign in August forces the leader of the League to split between public and private, in a breathtaking race. The news is that the traditional celebration of Cervia, Papeete area, began with the aces of sport on stage, from Arrigo Sacchi to Beppe Marotta, but without the Captain “, which instead he is called to his girlfriend’s birthday party.

