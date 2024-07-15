“If someone says that regional autonomy divides the country and is fascism, that the premiership is fascism, that the reforms of the Meloni government are fascism and that killing a fascist is not a crime, some weak mind can move on to action”





“For once I speak as a registered journalist and I state the facts. How many things have been written and said in recent days against Trump”, he says Matthew Salvinideputy prime minister of the Northern League, Radio 24 commenting on the attack on the former US president. “Just read the statements of theBritish Ambassador who says that Trump’s victory in America would not be a tragedy but that he simply has a different vision of the world, a vision of peace”.

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure adds: “Unfortunately, the web is full of people writing, too bad for that centimetre, they could have aimed better, it could have been Orban, Le Pen or Salvini”. Then the attack against the opposition: “If someone says that regional autonomy divides the country and is fascismthat the premiership is fascism, that the reforms of the Meloni government are fascism and that killing a fascist is not a crime, some weak mind can move on to action”.

“For me, Schlein and Conte are not enemies but adversaries and I would never wish them harm. Just look at the hatred these days for naming Malpensa airport after Berlusconi. Wishing death to people goes beyond political categories”. And when asked if there is a risk of attacks in Italy like in America, Salvini replies: “I hope not, even if honestly there are daily messages online that incite violence.“.

And again the leader of the League: “The left has not distanced itself in a convincing way from this brutal act. I don’t know if what happened will lead Trump to victory. But I think he would have a firmer hand to restore peaceboth between Ukraine and Russia and between Israel and Gaza”