Energy, Salvini calls for a new referendum: “I am a convinced nuclearist, but not for support”

“I I am ready to go back to a referendum arguing why it is convenient for Italy to arrive at clean and safe nuclear energy of the latest generation”. This was stated by the deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure and transport, Matthew Salvinifrom the stage of the event ‘Italy of yes. Projects and major works”.

During his speech, the Northern League minister explained his favorable position on atomic energy: “If we are to become autonomous from an energy point of view, we cannot exclude any source of energy production“.

Then Salvini makes an understatement: “I am a convinced nuclearist but not for support – noting that – we are surrounded by countries that produce energy through nuclear power, who have a competitive advantage over our companies that will be difficult to sustain in the long run”. Finally, the Northern League minister concluded on the energy issue as follows: “If we returned to the family of progress and development, in seven years we would have the first operational modular reactor”.

