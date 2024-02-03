The bad breed of radical-chic environmentalists

Matteo Salvini, as promised, has issued a directive to regulate the phenomenon of the so-called “Trentification” of Italy. As it is knownthe limit in the city for cars is 50 km/h while more and more often signs are popping up like mushrooms limiting the maximum speed allowed to 30 km/ha limit so low as to block the activities of residents, as happened in Bologna with the mayor Matteo Lepore looking for his fifteen minutes of visibility.

We talked about it here. But in reality, the phenomenon is much older and I had already talked about it in 2017 using the term “trentisation” for the first time.

The Romans still remember the Raggi administration with terror, which in fact was punished by finishing in last place in the following elections. Well, one of the worst measures was precisely the “Trentification of Rome”, as I reported in the 2017 article, contradicting Mayor Gualtieri who wants to certify its merit in this incredible race to see who does it worse. And let's not talk about another legacy of the former mayor, namely the very dangerous cycle paths, which also immediately fell into disrepair, which lash the capital's skin and cause enormous safety problems for motorists, because they are poorly designed topologically and materially.

The MIT directive attempts to bring the phenomenon back under control.

It is stated that: “Any “limits derogating from” the maximum speed limit of 50km/h “must be delimited in relation to strictly identified roads or sections of road, as well as justified where particular conditions exist which justify the imposition of different limits”.

Naturally the directive has excited even more the Bolognese who insist on the City30 which is causing damage not only to the right to mobility enshrined in the Italian Constitution but also to the economy of the Bologna city.

But it doesn't seem true to Mayor Lepore, as we were saying, to be at the center of attention and continues undaunted having discovered a promising new electoral “strand”.

Yesterday the usual “No Everything” environmentalists joined yet another digital committee, #Città30Subito, and have already staged the usual demonstration in front of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport while in Bologna there was a procession against speed restrictions.

Unfortunately the Luddites are historically always lurking and never miss an opportunity to send humanity back to the Stone Age eraundoubtedly the “safest” from the point of view of transport, but it's a shame that it was strictly done on foot and people lived in damp and cold caves.

The politicized “usual suspects” have sensed yet another battle of incivility and technological regression and so committees and committees are multiplying that aim at “soft mobility” which would mean everyone on bikes and on foot which would make the radical-chic millionaires happy, a species that lives in winter exclusively in the historic center of art cities (where they feed on salmon and restricted traffic areas) while in summer it can be found in Capalbio.