Salvini relaunches the railway sector, but movements like Ultima Generazione risk blocking Italy

The holidays are approaching but the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport is still around Italy inaugurating bridges and roads, while many politicians have already quietly disappeared from the radar.

At the presentation of redevelopment project of the Montecatini Terme railway station (Pistoia) the Deputy Prime Minister was clear in the meeting with the journalists present: “2023 was a very positive year in terms of investments in public infrastructures, therefore RFI, Fs, Anas, 2024 could be the record year. Record number of construction sites in Italy which means record number of jobs, record number of financing projects, record safety of high speed contracts. Tuscany will be an integral part of a work of 'artistic engineering' such as the Florence bypass, 7 km below the city, an extraordinary work. As for roads, last week we held a table on the Tirrenica, the 'highway that doesn't exist', instead of Bennato's 'Neverland', but there is a project, we have recovered it, we are valorising it, let's see then the project to unite the southern part of Tuscany with Lazio, another spectacular tourist area…”.

Specifically, the work on Montecatini railway station will begin in the second half of 2024 and finish in 2025, with an expected investment of approximately 2 million euros by Italian Railway Network. In short, the “Italy construction site” of the Italy of doing is in full swing compared to those who would like Italy stuck in the Stone Age. Our country has been locked in a vice for decades due to “No everything” that rage and infest the peninsula.

These are committees and movements that violently oppose any potential development a priori. And if there is some naive person who really believes it, the majority is manipulated by parties and above all by international agents. This is, for example, the case of Last generation. In an interview with The newspaper, Marcello Foaformer president of Raiannounced the names of the financiers almost a year ago, namely A22 (the name derives from the month in which it was founded) which is an international organisation.

But who is behind it the A22? The journalist responds like this: “To understand it, you just need to follow the money”. The funding comes from Climate Emergency Funda group founded in 2019 by a former collaborator of Bill Gates, Trevor Neilson And Rory Kennedy. It's about climate change but for rail transport the situation doesn't change. On the contrary. And here there is also the aggravation of the fact that trains are the most environmentally friendly means of transport that exists and here too there has still been protests against the so-called No TAV. The other week in Val di Susa a small group of around forty cold and semi-frozen militants found a way to protest the inauguration of the Turin – Lyon tunnel.

Two visions of Italy contrast, that of “doing” and that which wants to make it regress to the Stone Age, with horse transport and fire as the only source of energy. Here these movements are particularly virulent because they are exacerbated by demagogy. Recently there EU and the Cop 28 they reopened at nuclear hey No everything they found themselves taken aback because the only way to truly combat climate change is nuclear power renewables but entire political careers have been built on the Chernobyl issue, as is the case on high speed.

