Salvini signs the injunction for TPL strike on Friday

Matteo Salvini signed thefor the local public transport strike scheduled for Friday 29 September. The mobilization, proclaimed for 24 hours, will only be 4. Thus a note from the MIT.

“I felt it was my duty to intervene to reduce the strike to just 4 hours, ensuring access to offices, to factories, schools, incoming and outgoing, because workers’ rights come first and foremost”. This was said by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, commenting on the decision to sign the injunction for the planned local public transport strike Friday for 24 hours. “Since the government is preparing a budget law that will put billions of euros into increasing salaries and pensions, I could not, as Minister of Transport, accept that on Friday millions of workers and students would remain stranded throughout the day and all evening,” he added.

USB: “AGGRESSION RIGHT TO STRIKE, PROTEST MOVED TO 9 OCTOBER AND WILL BE 24 HOURS”

“Four hours are not enough for workers to claim their rights, we will postpone the strike on 29 September 2023 by 24 hours to 9 October 2023 by 24 hours, to allow all the rail and tram drivers to be able to take to the streets and express their dissent”. This is the response from the USB to the decision of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, who signed the injunction reducing the strike from 24 to 4 hours for next Friday. The one on October 9th “for all road and rail workers is transformed into a major mobilization effort for the right to strike in essential public services. USB National Coordination Private Work Local Public Transport sector”. For the USB, “yet another attack on the exercise of the right to strike has taken place”.

