Center-right poll, the results. Salvini premier and leader of the coalition

Measurement victory of Matteo Salvini on Giorgia Meloni. Among the voters of Center-right, 42.8% would like the League secretary as prime minister in case of victory in the next political elections. The president of the Brothers of Italy collects 41.2% of the preferences among those who declare that she will vote for a center-right party. It is the main result of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab210. 6.4% of the sample chooses Silvio BerlusconiMinister Giancarlo Giorgetti stands at 5.8%, the president of the Liguria region Giovanni Toti collects 3.1% while Antonio Tajani stops at 0.7%.

When asked who will be next leader of the Center-right, Salvini comes first with 40.5% against Meloni’s 39.8%. Berlusconi third, very far, with 7.3%. In fourth position Toti with 5.4%, then Giorgetti with 4.9%. Last Tajani with 2.1%. 71.4% of the voters of Center-rightfinally, that the coalition will ultimately remain united, despite recent divisions and misunderstandings. He thinks that the Center-right will share only 28.6% of the sample.

