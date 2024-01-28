Salvini: “Never with the socialists? Populist and sovereignist? Yes”. The League begins the European War

It's Saturday, a day before a holiday but on Matteo Salvini's Facebook profile shows a video in a cold and foggy Milan. The Political School of the League is inaugurated founded by Armando Siri and Salvini is in video connection because he has family commitments afterwards. “They will not have us, we will prevail. History teaches us. Galileo Galilei was right. They tried him, they imprisoned him, they asked for his renunciation but if one knows he is on the side of reason, he doesn't recant, he doesn't change his shirt, he doesn't abdicate We are changing Europe, finally a centre-right majority. Are populists or sovereignists insults? For me they are medals. Populist? Yes. Sovereignist? Yes”.



READ ALSO: Salvini requires speeding up: “30 per hour only near schools”

And then a message also for the allies: “At the next European Championships we will demonstrate who we are and how many of us there are, at the cost of being alone, to then build a family, a community of change.” Then a jab at American and also Italian justice: “Even overseas, a judiciary that plays politics and clockwork sentences. But in the USA, as in Italy and Europe, all this will not be enough to stop the wind of change”. And then again: “We will not be a completely free, democratic, modern and developed country without a profound, necessary, just, shared and urgent justice reform”. The points are: “Separation of careers and those who make mistakes pay, including personal responsibility for those who administer the freedom of men and women: if they make a mistake, like any other worker, they must pay the consequences of their dramatic mistake”.

A few days ago, League members found a questionnaire sent directly by Matteo Salvini: “Should we ally ourselves in Europe with the socialists?”. Along with: “You would buy an electric car. Better Trump, Joe Biden or Michelle Obama, Nikki Haley, Robert F. Kennedy Jr?”. In short, the European Championship game has begun and it will be a tough battle with no holds barred that will see the parties reposition themselves also and above all on sensitive issues namely war, the economy, the concept of freedom and liberation from political correctness. Matteo Salvini and the politic with more followers on Facebook, five million and leads a virtual army that at the right time will transform into votes. His profile strategy is particular. The updates are almost continuous and concern all the issues that interest the League's voters. But it's not just about big issues. For example, there is a continuous and constant interest in animals, in social injustices, in the most egregious behaviors, in pickpockets in the subway, in occupied houses.

A sort of “Striscia la Notizia” which provides the “viewers” with a huge media space. There are frequent videos sent directly by followers that Salvini magnifies from his profile, giving him enormous visibility.

What was once called “the Beast” is running at full speed and is aiming straight for the European Championships in June to tear its opponents to pieces.

Subscribe to the Affari WhatsApp channel!

