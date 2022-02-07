Electoral law, with the proportional change everything

The litmus test of what is happening both in the Center-right and in the 5 Star Movement is the electoral law. The system with which the Italians will go to the polls in 2023 depends on the outcome of the internal reorganization of the two main camps, which hit the earthquake after the re-election of Sergio Mattarella to the Quirinale. If the current law remains, the Rosatellum (two thirds proportional and one third majority-single-member constituencies), in the end both Salvini, Meloni, Berlusconi both Conte and Di Maio they will find a way to stay together without splits or dramatic changes in political geography.

At the limit could be born a “doily” around Renzi and Toti (but not Brugnaro) which, together with Mastella and perhaps Casini, will try to be the ruler in the event of an electoral tie. Everything changes, however, in the event that in Parliament there was an electoral reform in a proportional sense, almost certainly with a 4 or 5% barrier. To push in this direction is above all the Democratic party, more or less all the pentastellate souls agree, while in the Center-right only the Brothers of Italy is fiercely opposed. It is evident, with the proportional Melons it could also win the 2023 elections as the first party but would remain isolated to the opposition.

And in fact, according to rumors, the hypothesis exists that the “revenge” of Salvini can materialize precisely with the ok to proportional, together with the yellow-reds, in an anti FdI key. Farewell to the majority would also mean farewell to coalitions, with parties running alone and, after the vote, majorities are formed in Parliament. In this case, in addition to the war between Lega and FdI, it would be probable the split of Forza Italia, with a part led by the ministers Brunetta and Carfagna towards the “centrino” of Renzi and Toti. Not only that, the proportional would facilitate the disintegration of the 5 Star Movement.

Di Maio, that even if he obtained the derogation from the double mandate constraint he would not touch the ball in the compilation of the electoral lists M5S thus ending up isolated in the next legislature, he would be ready to give up Conte by converging towards the new “doily“(which at that point would become a center) popular, moderate and pro-European. Even a 5/6% would still be decisive after the vote for the formation of the new government. Basically, to understand how it will end up among the former grillini and in ‘now the Center-right must observe the debate on the electoral law in the coming weeks.

