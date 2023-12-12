The leader of the League, Salvini: “I agree with the third mandate for governors”

Yesterday the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini spent the whole day in Venice, in the Veneto where Luca Zaia, an emerging Northern League member who a month ago said in an interview: “No limit to the mandates for president-elect and governors” is president. . Autonomy will be law in 2024”. Yesterday, right from his homeland, the leader of the League responded to him: “I agree on a third mandate for regional presidents, because the citizens are always right“.

And then again: “Those who vote still choose that mayor or that governor or that parliamentarian should have the right to do so. Otherwise the citizens' possibility of choice is limited. Likewise, I am in favor of the direct election of provincial presidents. I would also change the law to allow this tomorrow morning.”

Zaia is already in his third term and therefore his position cannot be seen in a personal but rather political key. In view of the next European Championships Salvini is trying to unite the League which has long been projected at a national level, while also recovering the values ​​of Bossi's original League, those of the origins so to speak. In fact, in this sense we must see Minister Calderoli's work on differentiated autonomy, which will become law in 2024, with the first agreements with the Regions.

The words spoken yesterday by the Vice President of the Council therefore go in the direction of compact the League internally, as we were saying, but also to “mark the territory” with the allies, given that the electoral law at the European elections is strictly proportional (with a threshold of 4%) and therefore leads the parties of all sides to pursue their own characterizing traits. For example, Fratelli d'Italia is calling for the premiership, its historic flag, and Forza Italia is calling for justice reform, a topic that is deeply felt by the Azzurri.

Lega and FdI essentially insist on the same electorate, however distinguishing itself precisely on Autonomy. We remember that the national secretary of the MSI, Giorgio Almirante, was always hostile to the Regions and tried to delay its implementation, which was also enshrined in the Constitution in a prototypical federalist plan with the two specific articles: “The Republic is divided into Regions, Provinces and Municipalities ” (Article 114). “The Regions are constituted as autonomous bodies with their own powers and functions according to the principles established in the Constitution” (article 115). In 1970 Almirante said: “They will be patronage and power bandwagons.” That was the year of the first regional elections with elections held on 7 and 8 June. However, times have changed and the great Western democracies are all federalist.

