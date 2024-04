While Conte and Schlein argue at #Bari and focus their political activity on Ramadan at school, the Salis case and on the useless motions of no confidence, #Salvini seeks solutions to the real problems of Italians.

Forward with the house plan, forward with common sense #League to the Government. pic.twitter.com/UoO7zrfTgc

— Rossano Sasso (@roxsasso) April 5, 2024