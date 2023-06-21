The Minister of Infrastructure relaunches the idea of ​​speeding up some sections at specific times. The Codacons opposes it

It was relaunched at an event organized by Assarmatori the proposal, already made by Matthew Salvini, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, in the spring of 2023, to raise the speed limit in some sections of the national motorway network. “We are studying with the companies that manage the motorways – explained the leader of the League – where there is an accident rate almost equal to zero and there are three, four or five lanes, such as on the Milano-Laghi road, to be able to raise the speed limit from the current 130 km/h at certain times“. The proposal for a possible raising of the limits was presented by the vice president of the Council in the context of a broader intervention, in which he announced for Thursday 22 June 2023 the arrival in Parliament of a road safety bill. See also Piqué and Clara Chía Martí reappear amid controversy with Shakira

The codacons opposes it — The reactions, for and against, to this proposal were not long in coming. The Codacons he immediately opposed the proposal to raise the speed limit, even only in certain stretches and at specific times. “Raising the limits on the motorway is an idea already launched in 2001 by the then Minister of Transport Pietro Lunardi and then withdrawn in 2009 by Matteoli – he underlines Charles Rienzi, president of the Coordination of associations for the defense of the environment and the rights of users and consumers – An idea that was immediately abandoned because it would have had far-reaching repercussions on road safety, increasing the number of deaths on the roads. And this is confirmed by the latest official reports from Istat on accidents in Italy: more than 12% of claimsdead and wounded on our highways it’s caused by excess speed“.

The draft law — See also SBK | Hickman will replace van der Mark in Most In addition to the proposal to raise the speed limit, Minister Salvini anticipated some of the proposals present in the bill on road safety that will arrive in Parliament on Thursday. Between these two concern i novice drivers: the latter, should the bill be transformed into real law, will have to wait three years to drive large-engined cars and will have their license suspended if stopped while using their cell phone while driving. On the other hand, the rule that would lead to the definitive revocation of the license for repeat offenders of alcohol and drug use while driving. The latter proposal is also supported by Codacons, which requests the suspension of the license also for those who publish videos on social networks while driving.