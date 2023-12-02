In Florence the event with 2 thousand far-right exponents: the agenda of the day

At the start, in Florence, at the meeting of Identity and Democracy. The event organized by the European group which Matteo Salvini created in 2019 together with Marine Le Penand which also includes the Germans of Alternative fur Deutschland, opened with a visit by the delegation to the Uffizi Galleries and a dinner at the Baglioni hotel where the delegations of the sovereignist formations are staying.

The armored conference is expected today at the Fortezza da Basso, ‘Free Europe, jobs, security and common sense’, the appointment represents, for the League, a sort of opening of the electoral campaign in view of the European vote of 6-9 June but the eyes of the former Lumbards are also focused on the administrative elections of Florence, the most important city that will vote in Italy , in 2024. In the evening, the Northern League secretary was received by the director of the Uffizi Eike Schmidt, one of the names that according to behind the scenes would be among the possible candidates of the centre-right in the Tuscan capital. The League announced the meeting, which took place before the tour of the foreign delegations, and released photos of Salvini and Schmidt posing in front of Giotto’s ‘Majesty’ and Botticelli’s ‘Venus’.

“We are not participating in this round for the sake of participating: for the first time in history we can win both Florence and Prato and Livorno as we won in Pisa, Siena, Massa, Pistoia, Grosseto and Lucca”, claimed Salvini, in the morning, after visiting the construction site of the new San Donato tunnel on the A1, on the stretch between Florence South and Incisa. “I am working for a united, competitive and winning centre-right both in Florence, in Prato and in Livorno”, he added.

Salvini criticized the Democratic mayor of Florence who had stigmatized the Id demonstration and the visit to the Uffizi. “I invite Mayor Nardella to have a little calm, a little serenity”, said the deputy prime minister of the League. “It is clear that he is on an electoral campaign, he is looking for personal preferences, but he is the mayor of Florence. When I bring ministry investments to Florence I am not making a political choice, I am making a choice of love for Florence and for the Florentines”. In any case, Salvini stated, “I don’t have time to make controversies”, but “I don’t like the term clash, and I’m sorry that someone in the cradle of the Renaissance fuels the term clash, instead of confrontation”, because “I don’t know how many other Italian political movements can bring together personalities from 12 different countries in one Italian city to talk about Europe”, and therefore “I don’t expect Florence to come with Nardella to thank us, to bring us a bouquet of flowers, but not even to spend a week insult. It is not worthy of a mayor who represents such a beautiful and inclusive city to speak in the terms in which he spoke.”

Regarding the 2024 European elections, “I will ask for the consensus and trust of Italians – added the Northern League member – on an idea of ​​Europe different from today’s socialist-led one, putting work, security, the fight against immigration, family, truly green policies and not ideologies that only do China a favor.”

“Our French allies are first in France, our Dutch allies are first in Hollandour Belgian allies are first in Belgium, our German allies are second in Germany, and therefore that they want to propose an idea of ​​Europe different from that of ‘only Chinese electric cars, boats and bankers’, seems to me a opportunity for democracy and discussion”, he continued, with reference to tomorrow’s event. Nardella invited the Florentines to display the flags of the European Union as a sign of peaceful ‘protest’ against the ‘Eurosceptic’ guests. And, while the sovereignists will gather at the Fortezza da Basso, the Florentine Democratic Network has announced three initiatives in symbolic places of the city and a demonstration in Piazzale Michelangelo.

Left-wing protests announced

In the afternoon, from 3pm, anti-fascist Florence, an acronym that also brings together the social centres, met at Porta a Prato under the slogan ‘Fascists out of Florence’. “If there are other demonstrations they are welcome, as long as they are peaceful and respectful. Seeing banners with the words ‘Salvini sucks’ posted in the streets of an extraordinary city like Florence, what idea of ​​a different Europe does that give you?”, said Salvini. “Putting politics even on the paintings and works of art in the Uffizi. .. I have rarely witnessed such dull weather.”

Around two thousand people are expected at today’s event. Representatives of the ruling League, the governors, as well as delegations will also be present of IDs from France, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Denmark, Estonia, Czech Republic, Flanders (Belgium), Austria, Netherlands, Germany, Italy. The event, presented by the League MEP and president of the Id group Marco Zanni, will start around 11am.

The proceedings will open with Le Pen’s video message; and, after the intervention of the Bulgarian Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of Revival; This will be followed by greetings – always connected – from Chega’s leader, the Portuguese Andrè Ventura. Following the speeches of the Romanian George Simion; of the Polish Roman Fritz; of the Danish Majbritt Birkholm; of the Estonian Ekre leader, Martin Helme; of the leader of the Czech SPD Tomio Okamura; Gerolf Annemans (Belgium, Vp); Harald Vilimsky (Austria/FPÖ); Tino Chrupalla co-leader of AfD. After greetings from the Dutchman Geert Wilders, the event will close with speeches from the president of the Rassemblement national Jordan Bardella and Salvini. Under the three themes of freedom of expression, agriculture and security, the three external interventions at Id, entrusted to Ashley St. Clair, author of the US satirical magazine ‘The Babylon Bee’, Anna Maria Cisint, mayor of Monfalcone, and Piero Gattoni, president of the Italian Biogas Consortium.

