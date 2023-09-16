Not just Le Pen, Salvini wants to meet Alice Weidel of the AfD

It’s not just Marine Le Pen. According to Repubblica, Matteo Salvini has expressed his intention to meet AfD leader Alice Weidel. “There is no date yet, but the die has been cast. And it is another unmistakable signal that the leader of the League intends to compete with Giorgia Meloni from the right. First of all by reuniting the black galaxy in Europe, gathered in the Identity and Democracy group” .

Repubblica writes: “The choice of Alice Weidel, for Salvini, is perhaps not accidental. The AfD leader is one of the last moderate faces of a political force that in its first ten years of life has moved increasingly to the right. Born anti-euro, renamed the professors’ party, the AfD reached its first peak in consensus during the refugee crisis of 2015, radicalizing itself with fiercely xenophobic positions.”

But according to Repubblica, “Weidel seems to be in difficulty lately, pressured by the right of her party. And she too is becoming radicalized. A few days ago, when they asked her why she had declined the Russian Embassy’s invitation on the day of liberation from Nazism, May 8, the leader replied that she did not want to “celebrate the defeat of my country”. That is, Hitler’s Germany.”

