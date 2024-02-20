Salvini: “I understand Yulia Navalny but the judges make it clear”

“I can hardly know what is happening in Italy, how can I judge what happened on the other side of the world. I understand the position of Navalny's wife, we need to clarify. But the doctors and the judges do it, we don't do it.” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matteo Salvini said this when speaking about the League's participation in last night's torchlight procession, during which party members were booed. “The protests against the League by the left occur every day, on the TAV, on the Strait Bridge, on the tax and justice reform. – he comments when interviewed on Rtl 102.5 – We were in the streets to ask for clarity and the end of all open conflicts. All the nonsense about ties with Russia have been dismissed, the judges have said nothing exists.”

Putin: “Italy has always been close to us as if it were home”

“Italy has always been close to us, I remember how I was welcomed by you, I always felt at home”. President Vladimir Putin said this when responding to a question on relations between the two countries from an Italian student at a Moscow university in a forum entitled 'Strong ideas for new times'.

Putin recently speaking to an Italian student at the Moscow Institute of International Relations “in Italy I have always felt at home”.

The Farnesina summons the Russian ambassador for Navalny

The Russian ambassador to Italy Alexei Paramonov was summoned to the Farnesina for the Navalny case. ANSA learns this from informed sources.

X reactivates Yulia Navalnaya's account

Yulia Navalnaya's profile on X, which had been temporarily suspended, is back active. The first post that can be seen contains the video of Navalny's mother with an appeal to Putin to have the opponent's body delivered to her family.

Navalny's mother appeals to Putin: “Give me back my body”

Aleksei Navalny's mother, Lyudmilla, recorded a video appeal, asking Russian President Vladimir Putin that her son's “body” be “immediately handed over to her” so she can “bury him with dignity”. “Behind me is the IK-3 'Polar Wolf' penal colony where my son Aleksei died on February 16. For the fifth day they don't let me see him, they don't give me his body and they don't even tell me where he is find,” the woman said in the video. “I turn to Vladimir Putin, the solution to the problem depends only on you. Let me finally see my son.”

An opponent of Lukashenko dies in Belarus

A Belarusian opposition activist, Igar LednikAnd died in prison where he was serving a sentence for defaming President Alexander Lukashenko. This was announced by his former party and an NGO. “Igar Lednik, former member of the Belarusian Social Democratic Party (Gramada), activist and journalist, died in prison at the age of 64“, we read on Telegram. Information confirmed by the NGO for the defense of human rights Viasna. Arrested in December 2022, he was sentenced to three years in prison for an article published in a newspaper of the Social Democratic Party. In prison, his health ” has gotten significantly worse,” noted the party, run by activists abroad.

Had been underwent surgery for a gastrointestinal system problem and also suffered from heart problems, but the cause of his death nor the exact date was given. The machinery of repression is running full steam in Belarus after the 2020 presidential elections won by Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994 and faithful ally of Vladimir Putin. The elections were followed by protest demonstrations of unprecedented scale and forcibly repressed. Since then, hundreds of activists, journalists, rights defenders and ordinary citizens have been sentenced to long prison terms or forced into exile. According to Viasna, Belarus currently has more than 1,400 political prisoners, and Lednik is the fifth political prisoner to die in custody in Belarus since 2021.

Navalny's death, Moscow: “Unfounded accusations against Putin from his wife”

The accusations that the Russian president Vladimir Putin could be involved in the death of Alexei Navalny they are absolutely unfounded and vulgar. This was declared by the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

“We do not comment. Of course, these are absolutely unfounded and vulgar accusations against the Russian head of state. But given that Yulia was widowed only a few days ago, I will not comment,” he replied – according to reports Tax – to a question about the video released by Yulia Navalnaya.

The Kremlin spokesperson was also asked to comment on 's remarks Navalnaya that her husband's body may not have been handed over to relatives to hide traces of some kind of poison. “Frankly, I am not familiar with these statements. But if something like this was said, then these are nothing more than baseless accusations. They are not supported by anything. Not confirmed.”