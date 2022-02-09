Lega: the percentage of children between 5 and 11 years old vaccinated is 35%

“These are choices that are up to mum and dad and pediatricians, who are not the subject of political debate as far as I’m concerned”. The leader of the League said it, Matteo Salvinito Radio Capitalafter pointing out that her daughter is “not” vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Covid, Lega sources: 65% parents did not vaccinate children, respect them – “To date, the percentage of children between 5 and 11 years vaccinated is 35%. So the majority of mothers and fathers, almost two thirds, have made a choice. To be respected”. This is learned from sources in the League after Salvini said he had not vaccinated his daughter and that these are choices that “belong to mum, dad and pediatricians”.