A castaway asks Matteo Salvini for 50,000 euros in compensation in the Open Arms trial. The sum was requested in today’s hearing of the trial against the leader of the League, accused of kidnapping and refusal to perform official duties, by the lawyer Serena Romano, civil party lawyer of Musa, one of the shipwrecked people rescued by the Open Arms in August 2019.

“The defendant’s conduct has aggravated the damage already suffered in Libya by Musa, who was 15 years old, due to the physical and emotional suffering and the unjustified prolongation of his stay at sea, due to the fear of being taken back to Libya, due to the violation of all the rights recognized by our constitutional charter that protect childhood, which should be protected”, said Romano.

The ship of the Spanish NGO Open Arms “has saved tens of thousands of people” and in August 2019, when the then Interior Minister Matteo Salvini prevented the disembarkation of 147 people on board the vessel, “the NGO found itself not only without the support that it should have had and that is provided for by the SAR convention from the coastal state, but it found itself facing this wall”, said Arturo Salerni, civil party lawyer of the Spanish NGO Open Arms.

“It is clear the damage that has been done to the humanitarian shipowner Open Arms, the damage caused to its crew, to its functionality, to the activities that they pursue with an exclusively humanitarian purpose that has borne so much fruit”, he added.

“Today’s hearing of the Open Arms trial in Palermo confirms the total groundlessness of the prosecution’s arguments, which also asked for 6 years for Matteo Salvini because he defended the borders: in the clamorous indifference of the presumed kidnapped immigrants, it will be interesting to verify how much public funding the organizations, starting with Legambiente and Arci, have received, which have spent money and time to participate in this charade. We will verify with great attention. And again: how much is this trial, wanted by the left against Salvini, costing taxpayers?”, the position expressed by the League in a note.