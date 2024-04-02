“With Giorgia we are building a friendship. Every now and then in the evening she plays burraco with my girlfriend. They are two weasels and they hate losing.” Matteo Salvini said this, interviewed by Francesca Fagnani during the TV program Beastsbroadcast this evening on Rai 2.

The Northern League deputy prime minister thus tries to throw water on the fire to quell the rumors about the frictions with Prime Minister Meloni, now only two months before the European elections which will see the respective parties – Lega and Fratelli d'Italia – opposed by virtue of the electoral system proportional.

On his future at the helm of the Northern League and on the rumors of internal discontent, Salvini responded as follows: “I think I still have a lot to give, I have desire, ideas, time… Then there are good people, but I'll let them wait a moment ”.

The congress, the secretary assured, will take place “by the autumn”: “The last thing I want – he added – is to appear glued to my seat.

Salvini then confirmed that General Vannacci's candidacy with the League for the European elections is possible: “We are thinking about it”, he said. Fagnani then asked him: “Would you ever say that homosexual people are not normal, for example?”. And the Northern League leader responded like this: “No, in fact I said that I share his battles on freedom of thought. But for me one can be homosexual, heterosexual, transsexual, bisexual, polysexual… the last of my intentions is to enter into people's private lives.”

