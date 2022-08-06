Cingolani, Figliuolo or Bertolaso, an ambassador: Salvini’s list of ministers

The League would see well Roberto Cingolani, outgoing Minister of Ecological Transition, in a possible right-wing government. “Cingolani – Matteo Salvini told Lampedusa – has all my respect: he has taken charge more than once of using the term nuclear, angering the Democratic Party and the Five Stars; just as we can no longer postpone the Bridge over the Strait, we can no longer remain among the few large countries in the world that do not produce the latest generation of nuclear energy. I don’t think Cingolani-he added-has party cards in his pocket, he is not from the League, but if he were available I would be happy “.

According to the Republic, however, “for foreigners, however, he does not mention names: “there are two or three, but I won’t tell you who they are or you ruin their weekend“. For everyone, however, the profile is the same: ambassadors or ex, “used to talking to everyone and with proven experience” “.

Repubblica proseeue the list: “In the explicit list of wishes, there is also “an immigration commissioner, such as a Figliuolo in Italy or a Bertolaso ​​in Lombardy. A soldier, a carabiniere, a sailor, the important thing – he underlines – is that the chain of command is unique ». Salvini, on the other hand, does not speak of Viminale, although no one – not even among his own – doubts that he aspires to return “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

