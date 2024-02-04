Salvini makes the directive, the left rebels. Councilor Patanè announces the “Trentization de Noantri” in Rome

Eugenio Patanè, Rome's mobility councilor, has clear ideas and in an interview with Republic declares: “Each municipality should have decision-making power on how to move within its territory. In fact, “zone 30” does not mean just a street where a road sign is placed to respect the limit. It is a broader concept of urban regeneration, it does not concern just the speed.” We are now at existentialist philosophy. Now “zone 30” has become a “state of consciousness” for the Luddite left whose ideal would be to send everyone on foot to live in Pleistocene caves.



However, the councilor does not only sell the loose and raw “30 km/h” product but sells the whole package: “We don't just put a banal sign in the '30 zones', but they come redeveloped entire areas: architectural barriers are eliminated and crossings are raised. For example, in Casal Monastero, the last one we inaugurated on Wednesday, we limited the driveway lane and the pavement was tiled to make it visually different from asphalt. We have also imposed a parking ban, so the view of pedestrians is not limited. In this way there is more balance between motorists and pedestrians or cyclists.”

In short, we are beyond the banal “Trentification” of cities, we are at a philosophy of life, we are at the “chromatic tiling” of redevelopment. Patanè forgets, however, in this race for the worst, that Rome's first wild Trentizers were not those of the Democratic Party but rather Virginia Raggi's Five Star Movement who rightly now complain that their cousins ​​are trying to cheat them. When they realize that the population is fiercely against it, as is happening in Bologna, there will then be the reverse race of those who pass the responsibility for having started it onto the other. For the record, Rome is already widely covered in Trentino due to its poor and bumpy roads because it is better for the Municipality to put up a sign and not repair them and what's more, you can cash in on fines, do you want to say? And it is strange that with all the real problems of Rome the councilor has the desire and time to get himself, together with the mayor Gualtieri, into a quagmire of rare proportions.

In fact, Rome has long been under the threat of unavailable taxis, a problem that has taken on embarrassing proportions at Termini station, especially for tourists and then there is the number one problem of the blockade of the center due to the works for the Jubilee which have all begun Together. For example, in Piazza Venezia – a crucial hub for the city – they overlapped with the gutting works on the new metro stop, creating a real nightmare for Roman motorists and also for taxi drivers who have made claims. But what kind of planning was there? After Bologna then Rome and we soon expect the other red councils to follow the bad example by spreading the contagion. The Minister of Transport Salvini intervened with a decree limiting the use of the Luddite rule. We talked about it here:

But the opportunity is too tempting for those who want to show off and it doesn't seem true to them that they have found a new front on which to have some visibility reflected by the minister. If it's not “Thirty and Blame” it's the Salis case. The important thing is to attack. Meanwhile, those who pay are the citizens and those who work. There Trentization it is a norm for the rich inhabitants of the historic centers, those with the rainbow attics who spend their time gazing at the ZTL that they have on their notice board and certainly not for the less well-off who live on the outskirts and who already have to spend hours and hours in traffic. The works of the Jubilee were not enough, now they also have to deal with the Trentization of Noantri.