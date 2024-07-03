Plastic bottles, mandatory cap attachment across Europe

Matteo Salvinileader of the Leaguelost his battle against the plastic bottle capsthe obligation to market only containers with the cap attached comes into force at European level, a rule to limit single-use plastic. A cap, designed to remain anchored by a flap to the ring of the bottle, which lately – reports La Repubblica – has been at the center of strong criticism and reflections but which has also unleashed the imagination on the Internet. It goes from the video in which the leader of Azione, Carlo Calendarmakes fun of Matteo’s posters Salvini and of the League — which shouted “more Italy and less Europe” they showed the difficulties of drinking from a bottle with the cap attached — up to tutorials with thousands of views where it is specified how in reality you just need to lift the plastic ring, rotate it and turn the cap downwards so as not to have any discomfort.

Leaving the cap attached to the container should, on the contrary, – according to the EUwhose states aim to Recycle up to 90% of single-use plastic bottles by 2029– continues La Repubblica – serve to improve the possibilities of recovery and consequently the protection of nature. In Holland in part it has already happened: on the coasts of the North Sea in 2016 the volunteers of a foundation they found over 10 thousand bottle caps, in 2022 instead after some companies had already adopted the non-detachable cap they were at least three thousand less. The WWF remember how every year almost 500 million animals enter marine ecosystems 22 million tons of plastic waste.