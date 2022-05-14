Ukraine and government, Salvini: “League element of stability, Italy seeks peace”

“The Italians and the Europeans want peace: the Lega and I personally are ready to make every effort and to meet any possible interlocutor”. This was stated by the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “With a European initiative that starts from the three great founding countries of the Union: Italy, France and Germany. Italy has the authority to promote this initiative, with the aim of encouraging the parties to negotiate”, he continues he. The 5 Stars ask to vote on the speech that Prime Minister Draghi will make in the Senate on May 19th. “When Parliament expresses itself it is always positive, however in a difficult moment like this the League intends to offer itself as an element of stability – continues Salvini – We believe it is right first of all to hear what the Prime Minister has to say, and understand what his strategy is. about the ‘posture’ that Italy should assume, should the war continue. Then we will make our political assessments “.

To those who accuse the League of ambiguity with Russia, Salvini replies that “our position is clear: we have condemned no ifs and buts for the invasion of Ukraine. We voted fairly with the government. The war has changed relations and judgments, but we need to work to rebuild diplomatic, commercial and cultural relations. In this we follow the best Italian foreign policy from the post-war period up to Berlusconi and Prodi. On the front of the center-right and the relationship with the Brothers of Italy, he adds: “I work to unite, to seek what brings us closer, not what distances us: united we win and change Italy. And I’ve been working for months to unite the center-right. in Europe talking to everyone, because being divided between popular, conservative and identitarian diminishes our strength “, he concludes.

Salvini launches the challenge to Meloni in 20 stages starting from Rome, but without Fedriga

In the meantime, however, as Repubblica explains, Salvini is ready to challenge Meloni in twenty stages. “Twenty events in as many regions, a sort of widespread congress which, however, is not a congress: that – confirm sources of the Carroccio – will hardly take place before the Politics “, writes Repubblica, which however speaks of a case linked to Massimiliano Fedriga, governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia.” Almost all of the big players lined up at the starting line of this Northern League tour along the Peninsula. With some exceptions among the governors that did not go unnoticed: not invited Massimiliano Fedriga (but “no case”, he specifies), while Luca Zaia will be on video link (like Giancarlo Giorgetti) “.

Repubblica explains that ““It’s Italy we want” it begins in the capital with a confrontation between party leaders and experts on six topics (economy, justice, work, geopolitics, energy and autonomy), in a program compressed into a single day that ends with the intervention of Matteo Salvini “. One response also to the convention of the Brothers of Italy in Milan.

