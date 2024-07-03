Genoa – Not only the meeting with the Minister of the Environment, Gilberto Pichetto Fratinto discuss the new commissioner for the transfer of the regasification vessel Golar Tundra from Piombino to Vado Liguria. In today’s Roman stop of the acting president of the Liguria Region, Alexander Plainthere is also room for a comparison with the leader of his party and Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini.

The Deputy Prime Minister himself, as announced in a note from the Ministry of Transport, will be in Genoa next Monday 15th Julyat 5 pm at the Stazione Marittima, for a new stop on the tour “L’Italia dei Sì 2023-2032. Projects and major works in Italy and Liguria”.

Pd: “Election campaign”

Salvini’s arrival in Liguria does not go unnoticed by the regional secretary of the Democratic Party, Davide Natale. He attacks the Dire agency with a pinch of irony: “For us it is a good sign, it means that Liguria has good hopes of going to the polls very soon. With the conference organized for Monday 15 in Genoa, in fact, Salvini opens the electoral campaign”. The dem then lashes out against the title of the meeting. “If the minister really wanted to talk about infrastructure, then the title should have been: ‘Italy of the will be made, let’s see when’. That it is a propaganda move is clear from the deadline that is set, 2032. More than playing on numbers, Salvini and the League are playing on the skin of the Ligurians and forget that before 2032 there are the deadlines of the PNRR and the PNC, which should already be a non-trivial goal, given the very important works that are financed and that are clearly late. Above all, the new Genoa dam”.

For Christmas, “the catwalks must end, whether towards the villa in Ameglia or in the city with resounding promises. We need a restart: concrete actions, because we no longer need promises and empty words, and transparency in all the actions that concern the development of the territory”. The dem hopes that the meeting with Salvini “will also be the opportunity to finally clarify everything that has happened in recent years in the Region and in the Port Authority, given what is emerging from the investigation documents. And that perhaps the minister will give us some results from the commission sent by his ministry to clarify the concessions issued in recent years by the Port Authority”.