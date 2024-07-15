Genoa – “We will meet Toti soon and we will talk about work, I hope he will be able to return to his post soon. We will talk about elections and candidates when the time comes”. The deputy prime minister says so Matthew Salviniin Genoa for the presentation of the strategic infrastructures of Liguria.

“We are not talking about elections, we are working to administer the Liguria Region, today there is the acting president, there are many mayors – said Salvini – For me, moving forward and carrying forward all the construction sites open in Genoa and Liguria is a duty, not a hobby. It seems strange to me that a governor elected by the citizens remains under arrest before there is even a trial. I am here to reiterate that Liguria does not stop and investigations do not stop construction sites”. Like the one on the Dam: “Widening the port of Genoa is important for all of Italy”, the minister reiterated.

The event at the Stazione Marittima, entitled “Italy of Yes 2023-2032 – Projects and major works in Italy”, opened with a video message from the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci: “We need gentlemen of yes and not of no. And administrations aligned for the objective of relaunching Genoa”.

“Bucci is one of the best mayors in this country – said Salvini – let’s leave aside the rankings: from a human point of view he is one of the best administrators in this country with Giovanni Toti”.

Salvini at the Maritime Stations for the “Italy of Yes” event

“Keeping someone in custody without giving them the opportunity to work is unusual”

“It is undeniable that in the past there was a system based on corruption, it is equally true that witch hunts do no good to anyone – said Salvini – If someone has made a mistake it is right that they pay, but looking at entrepreneurs and public administrators with suspicion would bring the country to a halt”.

“What doesn’t happen often when traveling the world is to keep someone elected by the citizens under arrest for months before a trial even begins,” the minister said. “It’s quite unusual that there is the risk of Toti fleeing or of evidence being tampered with. After four years of wiretaps and thousands of pages, it seems strange to me, and even the repetition of the crime would be the last thing anyone would intend to do. I will go to Ameglia to talk about work at his home, I hope it goes on like this for a short time, I hope Toti can return to the office to do his job. Keeping someone under arrest without giving him the chance to work is unusual.”

“It is clear that if someone gives you something in exchange for something else it does not work, but we hope that there are many entrepreneurs, citizens, workers and pensioners who give a hand to politics – he concluded -, we need good Italians who transparently finance politics”.

“For the Gronda we will need 6-7 billion. The left wants to change the route? It was designed with them”

“The Gronda must go forward, and I say to my friends on the left to discuss it with us rather than proposing to change the route that was designed when they were governing Liguria”. This is what the Minister of Transport, Matteo Salvini, said about the project. The minister explained that the construction site will require “six-seven billion”.

Salvini in Genoa for “L’Italia del Sì”: “Building the Gronda is a duty towards Ligurians”



The financial mechanism will have to be built because at the moment “the total investments of Autostrade per l’Italia have not yet been defined” not only for the Gronda, Salvini specified, but also for other important works in Italy.

Sub-port tunnel

The minister confirmed that the construction of the sub-port tunnel “will go” to tender. “I count on the superintendency in Genoa to contribute to the development of the city. This is a fundamental work worth 1 billion in investment. In Italy, when you dig, you find something. The intelligent approach is to secure what you find without blocking the infrastructure and development of a territory”.

Skymeter

In the long illustration of the projects underway (or only planned) in Liguria, Salvini also touched on the topic of the Valbisagno Skymetro: “There are 398 million already financed but also in this case the cost has increased, but our commitment to accompany the realization remains”.

European environmental policies

“I hope that the new European Commission has a less ideological approach in an environmental way because despite all the thousand sacrifices imposed by the European Union, China emits 4 and a half times the CO2 of all of Europe – Salvini said at the meeting – Forcing the only technology of electric is madness and a gift to China. We are investing billions in electric columns and hydrogen but a concrete approach is needed: there is a need to return to nuclear energy”.

August 14, anniversary of the Morandi tragedy

“On August 14, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Morandi, Edoardo Rixi will be here in Genoa and I count on there being important financial and legislative changes for a community that has suffered a lot,” said Salvini, recalling the reconstruction of the San Giorgio bridge.

Vannacci case at the European Parliament

Salvini, on the sidelines of the event, commented on the position taken by the Rassemblement National against the nomination of Vannacci as vice president of the Patriots in the European Parliament: “For me it is a non-issue. With the former president and hopefully future president of the United States Trump risking his life with an attack out of this world, with people of little standing complaining on social media that the sniper didn’t aim well, with von der Leyen who despite the Italian vote is running again, I think the least of the worries is Vannacci. We have indicated Vannacci as vice president, he is a valid person, the second most voted in the European elections in Italy. I don’t think he can be a subject of discussion”.

Bucci: “Genoa must complete the plan within three years”

“The administration of the Municipality of Genoa confirms its desire to build infrastructure and complete within three years the plan that we have built over the last seven years”. This is the objective indicated by the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci in his video speech. “We have many infrastructures under construction in Genoa that concern the port, from the dam to the culverts, up to the overturning into the sea of ​​the Fincantieri plant in Sestri Ponente, works that concern the land part, from the Terzo Valico to the Genoese railway hub, from the surface subway extended towards Val Polcevera and towards Terralba to the skymetro in Val Bisagno, a network of infrastructures that will constitute the Genoa of the future that we want to create, a task that we do not want to shirk”.

Rixi: “European corridors must be closed by 2032”

At the end of Salvini’s speech, his deputy Edoardo Rixi intervened: “We can no longer afford not to look to the future: by 2032 we must close the European corridors. We have many projects and a cohesive team. Genoa needs to believe in it because 33% of goods in Italy and the most important logistics chain pass through here. This land must move forward and today at an international level the Italian government has more credit than others. We can discuss everything but not blocking works that we have been waiting for for 20 years. We can discuss the Carcare Predosa, but not to the detriment of the Gronda di Genova. Thank you Matteo because you have demonstrated by coming to Genoa that a good captain guides the ship even in rough waters”.

Giampedrone: “Meeting with Salvini within the week”

“Liguria has never stopped and does not want to stop, it respects judicial investigations, but it asks with great force to be able to move forward, both institutionally and politically. It seems to me that Salvini’s words on the possible candidate of the center-right in the next regional elections were clear: we have a mandate from the voters and we must move forward, I hope he can tell President Toti when he goes to visit him between today and next weekend”. This was stated by the Liguria Region’s Infrastructure Councilor Giacomo Giampedrone.

“The one who must understand that we must move forward is our majority – said Giampedrone – I am convinced that I will find the president exactly as I found him twenty days ago, obviously with the negative review on his shoulders, but with the conviction of having worked in the exclusive interest of the Ligurians and Liguria. This is a dogma for us: we will continue until the Supreme Court hoping that it can give us reason on the cessation of precautionary measures and respect the possible criminal proceedings against the president. We are fighting on this point because it would allow the majority to continue until the end of the mandate. Toti’s message, to all our allies, is to move forward with even more conviction than before because we have a mandate from the voters that cannot see hesitation at this stage”.