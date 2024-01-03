That Matteo Salvini is against the imposition of electricity by law is nothing new. But the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure did not miss an opportunity to reiterate it once again: on his official Facebook profile, in fact, the leader of the League released a video in which he lashes out without compromise against European impositions relating to the mobility of the future, and in particular, as mentioned, the idea of ​​forcing European citizens to invest only and exclusively in electrically powered cars.

Electric connection

“It's not a brake on electrics. Electric is part of the solution, but saying that in 10 years you can only buy and sell electric cars is a environmental, economic, industrial and social nonsense – Salvini told journalists – Also because China is burning coal to produce the batteries that we then use in Vicenza, Milan and Rome. So imposing only electricity as a rule in Brussels is the result of arrogance, ignorance or Chinese interests who have evidently compelling means to make choices that are absolutely out of this world. I'm not pro-environment, on the contrary: there is more pollution in China, and obviously Chinese pollution doesn't remain only in China.”

A favor to China?

Still on his social channels, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure subsequently took things further: “Imposing electric cars for everyone by law is a folly of Brussels that we have a duty to do oppose in any way. The new battery-powered cars are part of the solution, but the forcing thought of by socialist Europe is a favor to China and a damage to the environment: just think of how much Beijing's companies pollute. This is also why we have a duty to change Europewith a pact capable of involving all the centre-right forces and with the north star of common sense”.