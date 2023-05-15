Imola ever closer

Everything is ready for the awaited appointment with the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prixscheduled for this weekend at the Autodromo ‘Enzo and Dino Ferrari’ Of Imola. The sixth round of the 2023 season will be the first of two to take place in Italy, the only country, together with the United States of America, to host more than one race weekend in this championship. In fact, in September Monza will host the historic event of the Italian Grand Prix, but at present the attention is completely concentrated on Imola.

The presentation of the event

Starting today, with the opening of the week leading up to the GP, the countdown which separates the public from the first free practice session on Friday 19 May, moreover an ‘appetizer’ of the new qualifying format which will make its debut at Imola, where the press conference to present the event was held. An appointment that saw the interventions of two members of the Government: Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani.

The words of Salvini

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure, connected remotely, gave priority to the issues of sustainability and safety, at the same time emphasizing the emotions of the roar of the engines: “Grand prix means work, tourism, beauty and wealth, the goal is to secure both Imola and Monza, which absolutely must coexist. The challenges of sustainability and green are fascinating and go very well but the roar of engines, the beautiful ones that annoy someone, they fill me with emotion and are irreplaceable“.

Italy in the world according to Tajani

The importance of sporting events, which are added to those of Formula 1, was also reiterated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation: “The strong international appeal of Formula 1 makes one extraordinary promotion of Italy abroad and support is a government priority because it gives a dynamic, creative and successful image of the country – explained Tajani – major sporting events are integrated into the promotion of Italian excellence, from the Giro d’Italia which will arrive in Rome to the international swimming championships in Rome, from the Ryder Cup to the Monza GP: a series of events which we hope will conclude in Rome with Expo 2030″.