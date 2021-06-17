“In these hours there is also a debate on masks. France in the open takes them away, I don’t think they’re crazy. From Israel to Norway they take note of the situation, the people have behaved well, the vaccination plan is running. I think that leaving in July and August at 40 degrees in the shade, even outdoors, theobligation to wear a mask and the extension of a state of emergency that in fact there is no “do not make sense.

“I will speak with Draghi and it will certainly be our proposal to ask for remove the mask outdoors”. To say it is Matteo Salvini to Radio too. Why do you want the state of emergency to end? “No, I don’t want to, I take note of the reality”, the leader of the League cut short.

Will you be in the square to protest? “Saturday we will be in the square in Bocca della Verita to thank the Italians, politics will speak little and there will be testimonies from the stage of restaurateurs, disabled people, students, bathing establishments. They are people who have asked to speak, they will have a microphone. We will talk about justice, since from 2 July we will be in the streets to collect signatures on referendums. Then we will talk about tax and tax bills. We will make proposals “

“This morning the deadline for presenting the amendments to the support decree. There are about three thousand … In a moment like this the faster you are, the more concrete you are and the better. If the forces of the center-right ruling in Italy and in Europe come together, speak with one voice, present amendments and bills together, work together, we render a service to the country and to ourselves. Single parties can be a long-term goal, but they are not invented overnight. The single party of the center-right? This is a debate that excites journalists but a little less citizens. Parties are not invented overnight … Me I proposed a federation, a collaboration to be more effective ”.

Will see shortly Berlusconi? ” Yes, I hear it frequently ”, Salvini cuts short.

‘And on the municipal:’There will be civics everywhere in the municipalities why we made this choice to open while the Democratic Party essentially recovers former ministers, former parliamentarians, former ex … We have chosen entrepreneurs, medical lawyers, freelancers. Everywhere, from Turin to Naples, the center-right must be compact and united as a team “

And then he comments on the performance of the Azzurri in the match against Switzerland: “Yesterday I rejoiced for Italy and the Italians. The compactness of this team can symbolize the compactness of our people in these pandemic years “.