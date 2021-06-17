“I will speak with Draghi and it will certainly be our proposal to ask to remove the mask outdoors. ” So Matteo Salvini on Radio too.” In these hours there is also a debate on the masks underlines – France outdoors take away, I do not think they are crazy. From Israel to Norway they take note of the situation, the people have behaved well, the vaccination plan is running. I think that leaving in July and August leaving at 40 degrees in the shade, even outdoors, the obligation to wear a mask and the extension of a state of emergency that in fact does not exist “does not make sense.





Why do you want the state of emergency to end? “No, I don’t want to, I take note of the reality”, the leader of the League cut short.