Lega, Salvini calls the Lombardy congress. The turning point after the Open Arms case

Matthew Salvini risks 6 years in prison for the Open Arms case, this is the request of the Palermo Prosecutor’s Office against the Deputy Prime Minister for the port denied to migrants in August 2019, when he was Minister of the Interior of the first government Count. The leader of the League is accused of kidnapping and refusal to perform official duties. Matteo Salvini, meanwhile, has decided – according to what Il Corriere della Sera has learned – that it is time to put your hand and head into the party. The Lombard League congress will take place in November. The secretary could also announce it today, at the Federal Council that will take place in the afternoon in Rome, but in reality there is only one point on the agenda: “Trial and request for conviction of Matteo Salvini, Lega initiatives to defend democracy, the popular vote and the safety of citizens put at risk by an anti-Italian left that uses the courts for his political vendettas“.

The 6 years requested by the Palermo prosecutors were a shock for many members of the Northern League, starting with the secretary: “If they condemn me there will still be a political battle to be fought — he told those closest to him, with a grim face —. It must be clear to everyone that we will not let such an enormity fall by the wayside”. The Lombardy congress has been announced, promised and never actually convened for over a year and a half. Because it is there – continues Il Corriere – that Salvini has his lifelong friends and it is therefore there that the choices can be more difficult even from a human point of view.

In any case, having named the his new deputy federal secretariesLuciano Durigon from Lazio and Alberto Stefani from Veneto, will allow Salvini to look at the federal congress without being overwhelmed by the necessary weaving work. Salvini’s girlfriend, Francesca Greensquotes Kipling to defend his companion. He posts a poem in his Instagram stories, after the caption “Shame” referring to the request for 6 years in prison: “If you can wait and not grow tired by waiting, or be slandered, do not answer with slander … Yours will be the Earth and everything in it. And, most importantly, you will be a Man.“.