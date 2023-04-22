On the words of the majority colleagues La Russa and Lollobrigida glosses over, but in view of April 25 Matteo Salvini does not hide: “I will celebrate the liberation of our country, I will stay with my family for a while and I will work as I will work on May 1 and as we work wherever we are because the Italians pay us to do it”. From the Salone del Mobile in Milan, the Minister of Infrastructure slaloms between questions from reporters who ask him to comment on the declarations on “ethnic replacement” by the Minister of Agriculture or those on anti-fascism which “is not in the Constitution” by the president of Senate: “My goal is to unblock construction sites – says Salvini – to create jobs and security, and I am not paid to comment. I’m the minister of public works, I deal with the future, not with the comments that fill the newspaper. They don’t pay me to comment.”

The Northern League leader points to May 1: “We will make a CDM where there will be another substantial and substantial increase in payrolls and lower pensions and therefore our work pays, bears fruit. And I’m also here to thank operators who, even in the dark years, didn’t give up, resisted and now allow Milan and Italy to return to the center of world attention, I’m very satisfied”.

His counterpart Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, Foreign Minister, says that “April 25 is the day of freedom, it is everyone’s day” and he will be “at the Fosse ardeatine to bring a crown in the name of the government”. Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara has announced that he will lay a wreath in one of the symbolic places of the Milanese Resistance. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will be at the Altare della Patria with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and she has no other celebrations planned for now.