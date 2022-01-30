Salvini ad Affaritaliani.it: “New and decisive government intervention, of at least 30 billion euros, to help businesses and families avoid turning off electricity and gas”

“On the Prime Minister’s table Mario Draghi me and the minister Giorgetti, already this week, we will bring a series of proposals to deal with the national emergency of the increase in electricity and gas costs for businesses and families “, he says to Affaritaliani.it Matteo Salvini, following the re-election of Sergio Mattarella as President of the Republic.

The League secretary then details the priorities he will bring, along with Giorgetti, on the premier’s table, to avoid the risk of blackouts and the loss of thousands of jobs. “New gas supply agreements with Libya, Egypt and Algeria, starting with the tenders for the production of two gasifiers, expansion of the gas supply capacity through TAP, a government mission to Russia to increase gas supplies and work for peace with theUkraine, start of research also in Italy (as in dozens of other countries in the world) to get to the latest generation nuclear power, clean and safe. In addition to this, the League will ask for a new and decisive intervention by the government, of at least 30 billion euros, to help businesses and families avoid turning off electricity and gas “.

In addition to these points, Salvini explains, among other outstanding issues there is also da “rapidly review the rules on quarantines in schools of every order and degree, which are making life very difficult for many families, and a new approach to the management of Covid, with a path of returning to normality “.