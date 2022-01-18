The knot finally came to a head. Silvio Berlusconi’s candidacy is increasingly hanging by a thread. The allies are now looking for alternatives without even bothering to hide it, making the race too difficult. Even at the end of the line, according to rumors that run after each other in the evening, denied by the Cavaliere staff. That mistrust of the allies, badly concealed for a long time, has taken shape. Matteo Salvini summoned the journalists in front of the Senate and cornered the Cavaliere, whom the center-right had indicated last Friday as the candidate for the presidency of the Republic: “He must dissolve his reservations by Monday.” A deadline that does not coincide with the plans of the Knight, who intends to take the field at the fourth vote, once the ground has been tested and not at the first call, “would be suicide,” they have been repeating for days in Forza Italia.

For the leader of the League, however, waiting is too risky. While waiting for Berlusconi “to make his meetings, and his accounts” to verify the numbers necessary for the climb to the Colle, Salvini is not there to wait passively. The most insidious phrase for the quirinal dream of the former prime minister, in fact, is another: “Next week I will make a proposal that I believe will be convincing for many if not for all”. Words that seem incompatible with the investiture of the Forza Italia leader, which, this is clear to everyone, cannot be the name of consensus. Panic breaks out among the Azzurri, messages with the words of the ally and disconsolate comments bounce on the chats: “It’s the end of the candidacy”, a manager reacts hotly. The contradictions now seem too many to be able to reach a mediation, Salvini’s negotiations cannot coexist with the support of the Forza Italia leader. The head of the Carroccio is currently negotiating more tightly, proposing the names of Letizia Moratti and Marcello Pera to the other leaders. The former mayor of Milan is the profile that the leaguers consider most compatible with the search for a broad consensus. In the evening there are rumors of Berlusconi taking a step backwards, denied by his staff: «Fake news». Silvio is still on the field, but the air is not good.

The most widespread interpretation among Berlusconian parliamentarians is that Salvini has decided to take action after the axis with Matteo Renzi has cracked. If the leader of Italia Viva, with whom the dialogue has been constant in recent months, names Pierferdinando Casini or Mario Draghi himself, Salvini could lose the role of kingmaker he cares a lot about.

Once the fire broke out, the League tried to correct the shot: “The secretary limited himself to underlining the need to find the numbers on Berlusconi’s possible candidacy.” Even Forza Italia, with a note, tries to throw water on the fire: «The center-right will face the election of the President of the Republic – like all upcoming elections – united and will be able to express a candidate that is worthy. There is no doubt that the profile of President Silvio Berlusconi is the most authoritative. Any attempt to create controversy that is useful to political opponents will therefore be rejected ”. In the evening, the news of a restorative phone call between Salvini and Berlusconi, defined as “long and cordial”, is spread, without the contents of the interview being clear.

In the next few days, tomorrow or Thursday, the leaders will return to meet at Villa Grande, but more than the top management, the tables that the Forza Italia group leaders will submit to the allies, in that permanent coordination that Giorgia Meloni has imposed to closely mark the others, will count. parties. It is there that checks will have to be made on the votes that the Berlusconians would have collected among other groups. So we go on, but even the most enthusiastic are starting to waver, the race towards the last Italian miracle seems too much even for Berlusconi.