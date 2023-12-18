The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Matteo was in Atreju Salvini had the opportunity to engage directly with Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla. A face to face that is presumed to have been very interesting, between those who have made much of their fortune from electric cars and those who instead don't think so highly of them. And from the stage of the aforementioned event Salvini himself returned to talk about electric cars and the EU regulations connected to the latter.

Gift to China

“Speaking with Musk we also addressed some issues obviously inherent to electric cars. To which I want to add a reflection: the green transition does not have to be ideological – Salvini began – Italy emits 0.7% of climate-altering gases worldwide, China 30%. So, very simply, imposing a rule from Brussels that in a few years you will only be able to sell, buy and use electric cars is one bullshit without rhyme or reason! It's environmental, economic, industrial and social nonsense, it's a gift to China, no more, no less.”

Transition for a few

The minister then promptly corrected his approach by trying to accommodate his interlocutor's position, given that, as mentioned, Musk knows a lot about electric cars. “Obviously with the owner of Tesla we said 'even electric cars', and not 'just electric cars' – added the leader of the League, then also sending a message to his political opponents – Because I wouldn't want there to be an ecological transition only for those who can afford it in those historic centers so dear to Gualtieri and Sala, who would like only those who have the economic means to enter Rome and Milan. That is not an ecological transition, but it means being against workers.”

Bridge over the Strait

Salvini finally addressed the issue of the Bridge over the Strait, reiterating once again how the interest of his ministry and of the entire government is to speed up the transport system of the country. “We are working on developing airports, ports, roads, highways and railways, not only high-speed but also commuter trains. But there is a bridge that will have to do justice to millions of Sicilians who can be connected to the rest of Italy and Europe – concluded the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure – It will create tens of thousands of jobs and it will be the emblem of Italian engineering in the world. Uniting the country from north to south is the duty of this government. This year, as a minister, I have met extraordinary Italian engineers around the world, who work in Japan, the United States and Turkey: Italian engineers are the best in the world, let's bring them back to Italy to design and build”.