Salvini rejoices for Trump a few days after that kiss from Democrat Biden to Meloni





At 9.05am the long-awaited post from Matteo Salvini arrives on X (formerly Twitter): “Come on Republicans, come on @realDonaldTrump, come on with change! In 2024, #SuperTuesday2024 took place in the USA and Europe“. The secretary of the League did not miss the opportunity to tip his hat to the triumph of the former US president in the Republican primaries which have now established without ifs or buts that Joe Biden will once again be challenged Trump.

It is clear that that of Salvini it is a very clear and potentially winning communication strategy, at a time when the polls are not favorable for the League given that it is in decline with Forza Italia getting dangerously close. It is no coincidence that he wrote about X “It will take place in 2024, in the USA and Europe“, the meaning of this phrase is that the real change comes with the vote in America for Trump and in Italy for the League in the European elections on 8-9 June, as in Europe by voting for the parties of the Identity and Democracy group, for example Marine Le Pen in France and Afd in Germany.

Obviously there are no comments and there are no references to Giorgia Meloni, with whom Salvini the electoral campaign for the regional elections in Abruzzo ended yesterday in Pescara on Sunday. But the passage and above all the signal to right-wing voters are as clear as the clear sky when the north wind blows: the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure openly sides with Trump a few days after the Prime Minister's trip to the USA with that kiss from Meloni's number at the White House which embarrassed the voters of Fratelli d'Italia.

And in fact the republican TV Vox defined the prime minister as “Biden's darling“, not exactly a nice compliment for the leader of the European Reformist Conservatives (ECR) who have a close link with the republicans overseas. And so here is Salvini's post this morning which sends a strong signal to all right-wing voters, even those who Policies 2022 had passed from the Northern League to FdI. The meaning, more or less, is this: I am with Trump 100%, Meloni in Washington gets kissed on the head by the Democrat Biden (Elly Schlein's idol), thus becoming his “pet”. The electoral campaign for the European elections and the challenge to the right also involves the US Presidential elections.