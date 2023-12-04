Convention of the European right in Florence, Salvini skilled director. From ecologists to radical chic: Brussels under attack. The comment

Yesterday at Florence there was the opening of the electoral campaign of ID (Identity and Democracy) for the European next year. The exemplary title: “Free Europe. Identity and democracy”. Salvini is the director attentive and attentive even to details, starting with the opening song, “Il mio canto libero”, by Lucio Battisti. Following is a video message from Marine Le Pen. There are also delegations from Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, Denmark, Estonia, Czech Republic, Flanders (Belgium), Austria, the Netherlands and Germany.

READ ALSO: Salvini attacks Tajani and Meloni: “Fatal mistake to divide in Europe”. Video

Then he comes, “Captain” who begins with a surprise speech: “I reread a passage from the Old Testament that concerns the challenge between David and Goliath and I think it fits with what we’re doing today. In 99 cases out of a hundred Goliath wins, he is giant and armed, even at the time he fought against Israel, but here there are peace builders”. And then again, always following the example of the Old Testament: “David was a young shepherd, armed only with courage and faith, he decided to challenge the giant not with the proposed armor but with a sling and five smooth stones, then you know how it ended. He defeated Goliath who seemed invincible, today here in Florence women and men have gathered who, armed with common sense, courage and faith, will defeat a giant who is Europe’s first enemy, the freemason technocrats who want to destroy the identity of our continent. We of the Goliath Soros are not afraid, we are not afraid of those who finance the destruction of our civilization.”

The leader of the League continues by taking a important point which concerns his Italian allies: “I was reading Gentiloni’s interview today which is already preparing the renewal of the intrigue between popular and socialiststoday instead we present an idea of ​​a different Europe, where we are not discussing the reduction of the deficit, the debt, cutting GDP, inflation but rather work, well-being, the right to health, school, security, in short, the Italy of rights against the Europe of cuts and Soros”. In short, it wasn’t just the opening of an electoral campaign. Yesterday a a true political manifesto, a program of action that stands out on profound ideological foundations.

And indeed the EU does not enjoy much consensus, especially in Italy. Brussels which controls the length of courgettes and that of condoms, Brussels which imposes and determines the policies of the Member States with an economic leash, Brussels which does not know the histories of individual countries but wants to put Portugal, Romania and Finland together in the same cauldron, to stay at the four cardinal points. A deeply politicized EU, full of politically correct and insensitive to the requests of its citizens and the landing point of a violent minority.

Behind it is the long one hand of Soros and international finance and it is not a conspiracy theory but reality. Just go and see who finances certain parties and movements that carry the perniciousness woke ideology. A Europe that is the enemy of those who produce. A Europe that imposes the useless eco-friendly Sundays and then not solving the structural problems which are those of work. A Europe that people like radical chic and to the gentlemen of the ZTL, fake progressives who gorge themselves on salmon canapés in their expensive penthouses in the centre, perhaps in the company of a armochromist from 300 euros an hour.

