Matteo Salvini, end-of-year balance between immigration, self-defense, ESM and…

Last night Matteo Salvini gave an end-of-year assessment on “Fuori dal Coro” hosted by Mario Giordanoa sort of review of what has been done and what still needs to be done in the League's political agenda. He started from the main course, that is, from the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) of which the centre-right majority has blocked the review mechanism which was of great interest to Brussels but which exposes it to a fearful possibility and that is to say it opens the door to the possible restructuring of sovereign debt, even if this cannot be talk so as not to scare people and in fact the newspapers only mention it in passing.

Furthermore, it serves much more to save the “German banks” in difficulty with the money of the weakest states financially, such as Italy and vice versa. In short, the usual “save Germany and France” mechanism.

The deputy prime minister expressed himself on the topic as follows: “Having blocked the ESM is something of which I am proud and of which the entire government must be proud. And it was a choice totally shared with Giorgetti, it is a historic battle of the League. The ESM is a useless tool, outdated and old and would have foreseen very simply that to save foreign banks, Italy, which is made up of pensioners, unemployed, workers, entrepreneurs and teachers, would have to pay billions of euros to save German banks in difficulty. The stability pact is a step an improvement compared to the tears and blood of the past. This new agreement is a small step forward compared to the cuts of the past”.

Then the topic of immigration was addressed, always dramatic due to its social implications. “We can do more and better all together”. In fact, the wild immigration to which Italy is subject is often used as a “bargaining chip” by the EU itself which tries to influence us to negotiate on other issues. A sensitive issue because much of the degradation of our cities derives precisely from an uncontrolled influx, especially in the peripheral areas which pay the highest cost in terms of social degradation. We import poverty, desperation and violence and we import it where Italians are weaker because they have fewer economic resources. Saying that it's easy for Schlein to pontificate from her millionaire penthouses is not populism but realism.

On self-defenseanother issue that is deeply felt by public opinion, Salvini was clear, in the wake of what happened to the jeweler from Cuneo: “the new law that we strongly wanted and that we approved as a League after many attempts has helped many people, but it is limited to whoever defends himself inside his own apartment, his own shop, his own tobacconist, his own restaurant, therefore establishes the sacrosanct right to defense in case of aggression and defense within the walls. Now a further step is needed and as Lega We have the text ready and I hope that the entire majority agrees, to also protect those who defend themselves in the immediate vicinity”.

If someone is attacked, they must be able to defend themselves by any means and wherever they are. It is a consideration of banal “natural law” which, however, in the topsy-turvy world in which we find ourselves, sounds impossible.

Will there be a law to this effect for 2024? “This is the goal.” Finally. And this too is a sacrosanct battle. Nowadays people no longer believe in justice, they often see criminals acquitted and good people condemned due to unjust laws to which judges must adapt.

He must, for example, suffer the ridicule of pickpockets who say, with the usual chantthat they commit crime because nothing can be done about it, and it's true because Italian laws are do-gooders and often protect criminals instead of good people. It is a delicate topic and more and more people tend to take the law into their own hands.

Salvini then spoke about the third mandate for mayors and, more generally, administrators: “If a citizen appreciates his mayor or appreciates his Regional President, why must he renounce it after two terms? For parliamentarians there is not, for ministers there is no limit on mandates”.

And finally a thought for Israel: “I want to say it clearly, unlike other politicians who stammer and try to say and not say: with the sacrosanct right to the existence and defense of Israel, which is a democracy to be preserved in the Middle East”. Of course it is impressive to hear direct and clear words on these issues.

Just think of the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein who no longer knows which way to turn, which dialectical balancing act to choose, she, a Jew, at the helm of a party full of pro-Palestinians. Her armochromist will have to double her salary to 600 euros an hour to be able to soothe her stress, expertly mixing the white, black and green of the Palestinian flag with the white and blue of the Israeli one.

