“Lombards are pragmatic people: maybe they watch the festival” of Sanremo, “but then they vote with their own minds and not based on what Fedez suggests”. Ironically the leader of the League Matthew Salvini commenting on the outcome of last weekend’s regional elections, which sealed the victory of the centre-right coalition in Lombardy and Lazio. “The result was diametrically opposed to the cultural line, so to speak, of the festival – he reiterates -. In Lombardy and Lazio they voted with their heads and according to their needs. And for me they voted well”.

Meanwhile, this afternoon at Palazzo Lombardia there is a meeting between the leader of the League and the reconfirmed president of the Region, Attilio Fontana. The two met for a coffee and, as Salvini explains, to talk about the electoral result which “was an extraordinary result, of which we are proud”. In the aftermath of the ballot that sanctioned the victory of the center-right coalition, “we have a lot of responsibility – observes the deputy prime minister -. Fontana seems to me to be already at work and operational, so I don’t put my nose on junta choices, balances and roles. Honors and burdens are with the governor.”

After all, he warns, “I think Fontana wants to make the team with the highest profile possible, rightly so, just as in the government we have chosen high profiles beyond the alignments”. In any case, “in the Lombardy Region, especially with a governor who wins with 54% of the votes, it is right that he has the last word on everything”. To those who then ask him what he thinks of what the Lombard coordinator of Fdi, Daniela Santanchè, said about possible new balances in the junta, Salvini reiterates that “we will have to ask the governor”, but in any case “it has always been a balanced junta and it will certainly continue to be so. It will therefore be a balanced and high-level team.”