Milan, March 18. (askanews) – “I’m opening construction sites, the question should be addressed to whoever is dealing with the issue”. The deputy prime minister and secretary of the League Matteo Salvini, on the sidelines of an initiative underway in Milan for the membership of the League, did not respond on the issue of the legislative vacuum regarding the children of same-parent families, who will be in the streets to ask for the recognition of their rights . The deputy prime minister added, speaking in Milanese dialect, “Ofelè fa el to mestè”, (pastry chef does your job ed).